Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging launched in India and rs 7000 instant discount on first sale

Realme has launched its most powerful charging phone Realme GT Neo 3 in India. This phone comes with two battery variants, with the option of 5,000mAh and 4,500mAh. The phone packs a 50MP triple rear camera setup with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC processor, 6.7-inch 2K DisplayPort with 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India

The price of this phone in India is Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 8,999. At the same time, the price of Realme GT Neo 3 150W model with 12GB + 256GB is Rs 42,999. The phone comes in three color options – Black, Nitro Blue and Sprint White. It can be purchased from May 4 through Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores.

offers

If you use SBI credit card or debit card to buy this phone then you get an instant discount of Rs.7000. There is also 5% cashback on Axis Bank cards and up to Rs.2000 off on special prizes. If you buy on EMI, you will have to deposit the applicable installment of Rs 1,265 every month. Whereas on exchanging the phone, up to Rs 13,000 off can be taken.

specification

The Realme GT Neo 3 phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ and DC Dimming support. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

low power consumption

This smartphone has a display processor to improve picture smoothness and the phone consumes less power. It also features a stainless steel vapor cooling technology for heat dissipation.

camera

The Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) support. Apart from this, it has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 front-facing camera for selfies.

two battery variants

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with two battery variants of 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart charging support, which is claimed to fully charge the phone to 50 percent battery in 5 minutes. Apart from this, there is also a variant of the phone with 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, which claims to fully charge the device in 32 minutes.