Realme Narzo 50 first sale starts today know attractive discounts and prices

Realme Narzo 50 phone gives you 33W fast charging support with 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 50 offers RAM expansion, which can be expanded up to 11GB, paired with 6GB of RAM.

The first sale of the recently launched Realme Narzo 50 is starting in India. It will be available for sale from today i.e. March 3 at 12 noon. This phone can be purchased from Amazon at a lower price. Realme’s new mid-range smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits peak brightness.

The Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon and through the company's online stores and retail stores.

Price of Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 will come at a price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,449. The handset is available in Speed ​​Black and Speed ​​Blue colours.

What are the attractive offers

Two attractive offers are being given on the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone. The phone with 6GB + 128GB storage model is being given an instant discount of Rs 1000 on using HDFC Bank credit cards. At the same time, exchange offers are also available for you, here you can get a discount of Rs 12,600.

Features of realme narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The handset has a 16MP selfie camera. Talking about connectivity, it includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.