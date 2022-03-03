Jobs

Realme Narzo 50 first sale starts today know attractive discounts and prices

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Realme Narzo 50 first sale starts today know attractive discounts and prices
Written by admin
Realme Narzo 50 first sale starts today know attractive discounts and prices

Realme Narzo 50 first sale starts today know attractive discounts and prices

Realme Narzo 50 first sale starts today know attractive discounts and prices

Realme Narzo 50 phone gives you 33W fast charging support with 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 50 offers RAM expansion, which can be expanded up to 11GB, paired with 6GB of RAM.

The first sale of the recently launched Realme Narzo 50 is starting in India. It will be available for sale from today i.e. March 3 at 12 noon. This phone can be purchased from Amazon at a lower price. Realme’s new mid-range smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits peak brightness.

Realme Narzo 50 phone gives you 33W fast charging support with 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 50 offers RAM expansion, which can be expanded up to 11GB, paired with 6GB of RAM. This phone is powered by Android 11, on which Realme UI 2.0 has been placed. The Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon and through the company’s online stores and retail stores.

Price of Realme Narzo 50
Realme Narzo 50 will come at a price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,449. The handset is available in Speed ​​Black and Speed ​​Blue colours.

What are the attractive offers
Two attractive offers are being given on the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone. The phone with 6GB + 128GB storage model is being given an instant discount of Rs 1000 on using HDFC Bank credit cards. At the same time, exchange offers are also available for you, here you can get a discount of Rs 12,600.

READ Also  DSSSB Exam Date 2021: TGT and other exam date released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

Features of realme narzo 50
The Realme Narzo 50 comes with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The handset has a 16MP selfie camera. Talking about connectivity, it includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.


#Realme #Narzo #sale #starts #today #attractive #discounts #prices

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  No service no rough maintenance and no DL needed this is a less hassle e bike

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment