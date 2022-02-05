Realme Narzo 50 smartphone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage know what is the launch date

Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This smartphone will run on Android OS. At the same time, 5000mAh battery pack will be available in it.

Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 are going to be launched in India soon. About this, Realme Vice President Madhav Sethan gave this during his latest Ask Me Anything session. Reality has launched its Reality GT2 and Reality GT 2 Pro smartphones in China only last month. In such a situation, it was expected for a long time that the company can launch these smartphones in India soon.

Madhav Seth, Vice President, Realme, while responding to a query regarding the India launch of the Realme GT 2 series in India, said, “The Realme GT 2 series is one of our most awaited devices. So don’t worry guys the launch is very near.

The Indian variant of the Realme GT2 smartphone appeared on the Google Play console last month. At the same time, both these smartphones have recently received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards. Both these smartphones Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been launched in China with triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon processor.

Specifications of Reality GT 2 Pro – This smartphone can come with 6.67 inch display. It will get 32MP camera in the front and 50Mp+50MP+2MP camera in the rear.

