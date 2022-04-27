Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched with 50 MP Camera and 5000mAh Battery in India at Low Price

Realme Narzo 50A Prime, the phone of Realme Narzo series at an affordable price in India, has been launched on Monday. This phone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T612. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 600 nits pixel brightness. Apart from this, triple rear camera setup has been given in it and along with 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging support is also provided.

cost

The starting price of Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India is Rs 11,499 for the base variant 4GB + 64GB model. While the price of 4GB + 128GB variant is Rs 12,499. It can be bought in two color options Flash Black and Flash Blue. Which can be taken from Amazon, the company’s online store and retail stores from April 28.

Specification

Talking about the specification of this phone, it has a 6.6-inch Full HD + LCD screen with 2,408×1,080 pixels. Also, the display offers 600 nits peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. This phone is powered by 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC processor. Also an ARM Mali-G57 GPU is paired with 4GB of RAM.

Realme Narzo 50a Prime Camera and Connectivity

Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with triple rear camera. Which includes a 50 MP primary camera, an unspecified mono chrome (black and white) portable sensor and a micro camera. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP AI sensor is given in it. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Features

In this, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and side mounted fingerprint sensor are given for biometric authentication. 5,000mAh battery is provided in this phone with 18W charging support.