realme narzo 50a realme narzo 50i massive discount on amaozn realme narzo 50 5g and narzo 50 pro 5g launching today in india – huge discount on realme narzo 50a and narzo 50i, chance to get up to 10000 discount

Realme will launch its Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphones in India today. However in order for you to take finances telephones of this sequence, then you should buy Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones with a discount from Amazon. Allow us to inform you that these telephones have already been launched in the nation. Beneath the restricted interval deal, there’s a chance to take each these telephones of Actuality at a discount with discount coupons, financial institution and change gives. Know in regards to the reductions accessible on Actuality Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones…

Realme Narzo 50A

The Realme Narzo 50A smartphone has been listed on Amazon for Rs 12,499. You possibly can get flat discount by making use of coupon of Rs 1,500 on the itemizing web page itself. Other than this, for those who take the cellphone with HDFC Financial institution card, you’ll get a flat discount of Rs 1,000 extra. On this manner, a discount of Rs 2,500 might be accessible. And when you’ve got an outdated cellphone, then change it and purchase Actuality Narzo 50A will get a discount of up to Rs 11,050. The cellphone can be bought at a no-value EMI of Rs 2,083. This worth and gives are for 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor has been given in Actuality Narzo 50A smartphone. The cellphone has 128 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. The storage of the handset will be expanded up to 256 GB by way of microSD card. The cellphone has triple rear cameras with 50 megapixel major, 2 megapixel and 2 megapixel sensors. The handset has an 8-megapixel entrance digicam for selfie and video calling. A 6000mAh battery is offered to give energy to the cellphone.

Realme Narzo 50i

Actuality Narzo 50i sequence comes in lower than 10 thousand and is listed on Amazon for Rs 7,499. 500 discount coupon will be utilized from the itemizing web page. 10 p.c on the spot discount (up to Rs 1000) might be accessible on shopping for the handset via HDFC Financial institution card. There’s additionally an change provide of up to Rs 7,050 on the handset. Other than this, the cellphone will be availed at a no-value EMI of Rs 1,250. This worth is of two GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant. This cellphone of Actuality can be taken in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

This cellphone of Actuality has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The storage of the handset will be elevated up to 256 GB. The cellphone has a 6.5 inch HD + show. The cellphone has 8 megapixel major digicam and 5 megapixel entrance digicam. 5000mAh battery has been given to give energy to the cellphone. Octa-core processor is current in the handset. The cellphone weighs 195 grams and helps 4G connectivity.