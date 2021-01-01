Realme Pad launch date September 9: Realme Pad will be unveiled on September 9, may have a 7100mAh battery and slim body

A few months ago, Realme unveiled two of its new products – the Realme Book and the Realme Pad. The Chinese company had confirmed entry into the laptop and tablet segment. The company has already launched Realme Book (Realme Book Slim) in some markets. But to date the screen has not been lifted from the Realmy tablet. Now Realme has announced the launch date of the first tablet.

Learn how to change your name on Truecaller and delete an account, every detail here

The company has confirmed that Realme’s first tablet will be officially launched in the Indian market on September 9. The broadcast program will begin at 12.30pm.

The company is using the ultra slim, real fun tagline for reality pads. This suggests that the tablet will also come with a slim build like the Realm Book laptop. The landing page of the Realmy tab on Flipkart confirms that the device will come with a thickness of 6.9mm, which is less than the Apple iPad. It is worth noting that the Apple Paul iPad comes with a thickness of about 7.5 mm.

Currently, the company has not revealed any features and characteristics other than the thickness of the tablet. More details about the tablet’s price, availability and date of sale are expected at the official launch event.

According to leaks, the Realme Pad will have a 10.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + resolution screen. The geekbench listing of the device shows that the tablet can be supported by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Reality Pad comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The tablet can be launched in multiple RAM and storage types. Speaking of the camera, it will have an 8-megapixel front camera. The rear panel will have an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

The Realmy Pad is expected to have support for quad-speakers and stylus. For connectivity, the tablet is expected to have 4G LTE support along with Wi-Fi. The device is expected to get a 7100mAh battery and fast charging technology. Along with the reality pad, the company will also launch Realme 8i and 8s smartphones in India at the event on September 9.