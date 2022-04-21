Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro Launched with 64MP triple rear camera and 80W Fast Charging Support Know Price and Features

Smartphone maker Realme has launched two of its great phones in the mobile market. The company has introduced Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro with Snapdragon processor, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery. These phones have a 6.6-inch LCD display and 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with fast charging support.

The Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro out-of-the-box run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Both the devices come in color variants like Glacier Chopping Waves (Translated), Phantom and Racing Dusk.

Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro Price

Q5 and Q5 Pro comes with two variants. The price in China for the 6GB + 128GB of the Q5 starts at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,600), while the 8GB + 128GB price is CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,900). At the same time, CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant is Rs.

The price of Realme Q5 Pro is CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Apart from this, the price for 8GB + 256GB is CNY 2,199 (about Rs 26,000).

Realme Q5 Specifications

It sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The camera has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple setup. A 16MP camera has been given for selfie. For connectivity, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

Realme Q5 Pro Specifications

It is equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD + E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Q5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup has been given in the camera. There is a 16MP camera for selfie. In connectivity, both the devices have similar features. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.