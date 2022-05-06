Realme Q5 vs Realme Q5 Pro vs Realme Q5i Price Specs Features Comparison – Realme Q5 vs Realme Q5 Pro vs Realme Q5i: Three Realme smartphones, know which one has the power

Realme recently launched its new affordable Realme Q5 series in China. In this series, the company has launched Realme Q5, Realme Q5i, and Realme Q5 Pro smartphones. In these three devices, the company has given very different specifications. Let us tell you what is the difference between Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro and Realme Q5i.

display

The most advanced display has been given in Reality Q5 Pro, apparently it is also the company’s most premium phone. Amoled panel is available in this handset. Reality Q5 Pro flaunts a 6.62-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This handset has HDR10+ certification and in-display fingerprint reader. On the other hand, Realme Q5 has features like 6.6 inch display, FullHD + display resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. IPS LCD technology has been given in this phone. Reality Q5i also has an IPS panel but its refresh rate is 90Hz and it has a 6.58 inch screen.

Processor, RAM and Storage/OS

The flagship Snapdragon 870 mobile platform in the Realme Q5 Pro smartphone is based on 7nm. It has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage. But this is the only phone in this series that comes without a microSD slot. At the same time, Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage has been given in Reality Q5. Dimensity 810, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage is available in Reality Q5i.

Let us know that all three smartphones of the Realme Q5 series run on Android 12, on which the Realme UI 3.0 skin is available.

camera

The most advanced camera system has been given in Reality Q5 Pro but it is mid-range in terms of industry standards. The phone has 64 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultrawide and 2 megapixel macro lens. At the same time, there is no ultrawide lens in Realme Q5 and Realme Q5i. The primary lens in Q5 is 50 megapixels while the Q5i has 13 megapixels.

battery

5000mAh battery has been given in all three smartphones of Reality Q5 series but their charging speed is different. 65W charging is available in Q5, 80W in Q5 Pro and 33W in Q5i.

cost

Talking about the price, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Reality Q5 is 1,399 CNY (about Rs 16,600), 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs 1,599 CNY (about Rs 18,900). At the same time, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will be available for 1,799 CNY (about Rs 21,200). The phone has been launched in Glacier Chopping Waves, Phantom and Racing Dusk Color.

At the same time, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Reality Q5 Pro is 1,799 CNY (about Rs 21,200) and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs 1,999CNY (about Rs 23,700). At the same time, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant will be available for 2,199 CNY (about Rs 26,000). The phone will be available in Phantom, Snow Drift and Summer Injury colours.

At the same time, the price of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Q5i is CNY 1,199 (about Rs 14,300). The phone’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant can be purchased for 1,299 CNY (about Rs 15,500). The handset has been launched in Graphite Black and Obsidian Blue colors.