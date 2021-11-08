Realme smartphone is available with 8GB RAM and heavy discount, this Motorola phone with strong camera is also no less

Even after the end of the festive offer, if you are planning to get a smartphone at a low price, then here you will be informed that how you can buy Realme 8 GB RAM smartphone with a discount of more than Rs 15,000. At the same time, information will be given about the specification of Motorola’s launching EdgeX. Although the company has not shared much information about this phone, but it is believed that this phone can be launched in India with 108MP camera.

this could be the phone

Smartphone company Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 have been launched recently. The price of Motorola Edge 20 Pro starts at Rs 36,999, while the price of Motorola Edge 20 starts at Rs 29,999. Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera is 108 MP, talking about the battery, it has a 4,520mAh battery. And a similar estimate is going to happen in Motorola Edge X. It will be a flagship device.

realme GT NEO 2

In these newly launched phones of Reality, you are given 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Your display size in this phone comes with 16.81 cm or 6.62 inch Full HD +. In this, the triple rear camera is given 64MP + 8MP + 2MP while the front camera is given to you 16MP. In this phone you are given 5000 mAh battery, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

15,000 plus discount

To get more than Rs 15,000 discount on realme GT NEO 2, you have to go to the exchange offer section on Flipkart. Here, a discount of Rs 15,000 is being given on the 8GB RAM variant. After this, if you want, you can take a further discount of five percent using Axis Bank Debit Card.