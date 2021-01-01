Realme x7 and x7 pro cost less: golden opportunity! Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G are getting cheaper by thousands of rupees, limited time offer – Golden Chance realme x7 and x7 pro 5g are getting Rs. Check 3,000 details

The Flipkart Carnival sale for September 2021 is live on the e-commerce site and will run until September 8. During the sale, you can get a smartphone of your favorite brand at a huge discount. Both the Realme X7 and X7 Pro 5G have been priced at Rs 3,000. Quickly check the new prices of both these handsets.

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro 5G new price in Flipkart Carnival Sale

The high-end 8GB + 128GB storage model of the Realme X7 5G has been priced at Rs 2,000 and is now being sold at Rs 19,999 instead of the original price of Rs 21,999. However, the base 6GB + 128GB storage model of the handset is available at Rs 19,999, which is the same as its launch price. The Realme X7 Pro smartphone, on the other hand, was selling for Rs 29,999, which can be purchased for Rs 26,999 during the sale. Furthermore, the Realme X7 is available in Nebula and Space Silver color options, while the Pro model is available in Fantasy and Mystic Black color options.

Realme X7 5G Vs Realme X7 Pro 5G: Who has the power?



Display:

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Realme X7 Pro model has a 6.55-inch full-HD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection. So, in terms of performance, the Pro model lags behind the standard Realme X7.

Hardware performance:

The Realme X7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, while the Pro model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset which is more powerful than Dimensity 800U. The Realme X7 50W packs 4310mAh with fast charging support while the Realme X7 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery unit that comes with 65W fast charging support.

Camera features:

The Realme X7 5G has a triple rear camera setup for photography with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the device plays a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. The Pro variant, on the other hand, has a quad-rear camera system with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait and a pair of macro shooters. It has a 32MP front facing camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Which should you buy?

Comparing the features of both the devices, we can see that the Realme X7 Pro has better features than the Realme X7. However, the price of the Realme X7 Pro is also higher than the standard Realme X7. So, the choice is entirely up to the buyers. If your budget is around Rs 20,000 then you can go for Realme X7, if there is no problem in budget then you can go for Realme X7 Pro 5G.