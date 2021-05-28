Realme X7 Max 5G to feature 64 MP triple-camera setup, 50 W fast charging, Flipkart listing reveals ahead of 31 May launch- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Realme X7 Max 5G to feature 64 (*31*) triple-camera setup, 50 W fast charging, Flipkart listing reveals ahead of 31 May launch- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Employees

On 24 May, Realme confirmed that it is going to be launching Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme sensible TV 4K in India on 31 May. In a teaser, Realme confirmed that the smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. Now, Flipkart additionally launched a micro-website devoted to the smartphone, confirming that the machine will likely be out there for buy on the e-commerce platform. It is doubtless that the sensible TV can even promote on Flipkart.

Moreover, the listing on Flipkart reveals that the Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a Tremendous AMOLED show with FHD+ decision, 120 Hz refresh charge, one hundred pc DCI-P3 broad color gamut, and up to 1,000 nits brightness.

The Realme X7 Max 5G has additionally been confirmed to include 50 W fast-charging assist, which the corporate claims can cost the cellphone up to 50 p.c in simply 16 minutes.

The listing additionally reveals that the smartphone will measure 179 grams and will likely be 8.4 mm thick.

Additionally it is confirmed that the Realme X7 Max 5G will sport a triple-camera setup, together with a 64 (*31*) major Sony sensor, an 8 (*31*) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 (*31*) macro sensor.

Realme X7 Max 5G will reportedly be a rebranded model of Realme GT Neo that was launched in China.

Ahead of the 31 May launch, we additionally know that the Realme 4K sensible TV will are available in a 43-inch and 50-inch show variants. Realme says the sensible TV 4K will feature Dolby Imaginative and prescient-enabled 4K show and Dolby Atmos audio.