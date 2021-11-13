reason for the blast in the smartphone if you want to avoid it then definitely read this news

That’s when the smartphone explodes. When you charge your phone with the help of a local charger. But it is not necessary that this is the only reason for the blast.

The news of the blast in the smartphone is dominating the social media these days. On which different types of reactions and advice are coming from people. In which many users are even telling that, if you do this, then your smartphone will never explode. If you are also going to heed any such advice. So your smartphone can also explode at any time. Because all these advice are being given without any expert. If you really want to keep your smartphone safe. Then you must read this news. Because here we are going to tell you that advice of tech experts. Which will save your smartphone from getting blasted. Let’s know about it…

What is the reason for the explosion of the smartphone – In most cases, it has been seen that the blast occurs in the smartphone only. When you charge your phone with the help of a local charger. But it is not necessary that this is the only reason for the blast. Sometimes the blast can also happen due to technical problem in the smartphone. Let us know what could be this technical problem.

Over charging can cause blast – Tech experts say that the smartphones that are coming in the market recently. There can be no overcharging in them. Because for the past 8-9 years, the mobile company is using the charging protection plate in all the smartphones. Which cuts off the power after the smartphone is fully charged. But if there is a problem with the protection plate of your smartphone, then your smartphone may explode due to overcharging.

External pressure on the phone can cause blast – Due to external pressure in the smartphone, it also gets blasted many times. Let us tell you that external pressure is created due to sudden fall of the phone. Actually when your phone suddenly falls on the ground leaving your hand. So you think, it only got a few scratches. But sometimes many parts get damaged even inside the phone. Due to which the battery of the smartphone explodes.

Overload on the processor can cause blast – Many people overload the processor of the smartphone. This means that the phone starts being used more than its capacity. There are some games that cannot run on every smartphone. Due to heavy work on a light processor, the processor starts heating up. This also affects the battery. In this case too, the phone can get hot and explode.