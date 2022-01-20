Reaves, Fox Score 2 Each As Rangers Beat Maple Leafs – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (AP)(*2*) — Ryan Reaves is used to lengthy scoring droughts throughout his 12-year profession. He got here by means of in a giant strategy to finish his newest one.

Reaves scored his first two targets since becoming a member of the Rangers within the offseason, Adam Fox had two targets and an help, and New York scored thrice within the third interval to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Wednesday night time for its seventh win in 9 video games.

“I by no means need to go three months with out scoring,” stated Reaves, who has 51 targets in 719 profession video games. “I have a tendency to do this lots in my profession. Feels good to get them out of the best way, particularly on this barn. Hopefully they maintain coming.”

Chris Kreider acquired his twenty fifth aim of the season, Ryan Strome had a aim and an help, and Jacob Trouba and Artemi Panarin every added two assists for New York, which rallied from a two-goal deficit after the primary interval.

“We simply have that mentality that we’re by no means out of a sport,” Fox stated. “It’s simply one other displaying of the kind of crew we’ve. We’ve had different video games the place we haven’t been our greatest in durations and responded properly after that and this was one other sport like that.”

Igor Shesterkin stopped 35 pictures — together with 27 over the ultimate two durations after giving up three targets within the first.

Mitch Marner had a aim and an help, and Ilya Mikheyev and Michael Bunting additionally scored within the first for the Maple Leafs. Jack Campbell completed with 21 saves.

“We’ve had a variety of actually good begins,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe stated. “Clearly it’s been the end or the second half of video games that haven’t gone properly. … Perhaps a quick begin was working towards us. We thought it might be simple the remainder of the best way. We paid for it.”

Shesterkin stopped William Nylander on a breakaway 2:11 into the third interval to maintain the rating tied at 3 and draw chants of “I-gor! I-gor!” from the house crowd.

Strome put the Rangers forward with 9:10 remaining. Kreider made it 5-3 with 4:27 left.

Auston Matthews, who scored in 10 straight highway video games, almost prolonged his streak with 3:52 remaining when the puck went off his skate and in, but it surely was disallowed after officers decided he had made a definite kicking movement.

The Maple Leafs pulled Campbell for an additional skater with just below 3 minutes to go, however Fox had an empty-netter with 2:24 left to seal the win.

With the Rangers trailing 3-1 after 20 minutes, Reaves acquired the Rangers inside one for the second time together with his second of the night time at 2:58 of the second.

“It’s about time he scored a few massive targets for us,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant joked. “He was actually excited and I do know our crew liked it when he will get in entrance of the web and scores these targets.”

New York tied it with 2:11 remaining within the interval as Strome despatched a go throughout the entrance of the aim to Fox, who rapidly beat Campbell.

After a turnover by the Rangers close to their aim line, Mikheyev knocked within the rebound of a shot by Pierre Engvall for his sixth 2:44 into the sport.

Marner made it 2-0 simply 46 seconds later with a power-play aim. It was Marner’s eighth of the season and first on the facility play in 101 video games.

Reaves acquired the Rangers on the scoreboard with 7:08 left within the first together with his fiftieth profession aim. He had one in 37 video games with the Golden Knights final season.

Bunting restored Toronto’s two-goal lead almost 5 minutes afterward a fortuitous deflection on an odd-man rush.

STATS(*2*)

Nylander’s help on Marner’s first-period aim was the three hundredth of his profession. … Reaves had two targets for the primary time since April 25, 2013, towards Calgary whereas enjoying for St. Louis. … Rangers F Kaapo Kakko performed in his one hundred and fiftieth profession sport. … Mika Zibanejad had an help on Fox’s second aim, extending his season-high level streak to 6 video games. … The Maple Leafs misplaced in regulation for the primary time this season when tied going into the third interval, falling to 4-1-2. … The Rangers improved to 12-0-1 when tied after two.

HONORING TEDDY(*2*)

The Rangers honored Teddy Balkind, the Connecticut tenth grader who died after taking a skate to his neck throughout a junior varsity sport earlier this month. All Rangers gamers wore Balkind’s No. 5 on the again of their jerseys throughout pregame warmups. A second of silence was held in his honor earlier than the nationwide anthem, and his St. Luke’s teammates have been acknowledged in attendance.

UP NEXT(*2*)

Maple Leafs:(*2*) At New York Islanders on Saturday night time to complete a stretch of six straight highway video games.

Rangers:(*2*) At Carolina on Friday night time.

