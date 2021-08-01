Rebeca Andrade of Brazil Wins Women’s Vault Gold in Gymnastics

With two high-flying jumps that made the movements complicated and gravity-defying straightforward, Rebeca Andrade won Sunday’s vault final at the Tokyo Games, bringing Brazil their first gold in women’s gymnastics.

Its Olympics just keep getting better.

Last week in the all-around final 22-year-old Andrade won the silver medal, finishing just behind American Sunisa Lee. She dedicated this silver medal, the first Olympic medal of any color for Brazil in women’s gymnastics, to her country, coaches and medical staff, who had helped her get to these Games after a new serious injury to the right knee.

Andrade won with a score of 15.083 points. MyKayla Skinner of the United States, who is retiring after these Olympics, was second for the silver medal. Yeo Seo-jeong won bronze for South Korea and is South Korea’s first medalist in women’s gymnastics.