Rebeca Andrade Wins Gold for Brazil in the Vault

But she failed to relate her first skill to her second, and her routine began to crumble. She said she could have easily jumped bars and quit, which she probably would have done in training, but held on to finish the routine in the biggest competition of her life. She ended up putting on a watered-down performance that was nothing like the spectacular one she had planned.

Her score of 14.5 was almost a point lower than the 15.4 she got for bars in the team final last week. It was, however, still good enough for her to win the bronze medal. Nina Derwael, double world champion on uneven bars, won gold, the first Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics of any kind for Belgium. Anastasiia Iliankova of Russia was second for the silver medal.

Afterward, Lee admitted that she couldn’t help but feel devastated, as if she had let everyone down.

“I don’t want people to think I’m not grateful for this bronze medal because I really am,” she said in a one-on-one interview as tears flowed on his face. “But I came here to win gold on bars, and that was supposed to be my thing. That’s what I came to do, and people pressured me to do it. Winning the all-around was what Simone was supposed to do.

She added, “This is all so overwhelming. I didn’t expect my Olympics to be like this, and now I’m really sad that I didn’t do the barre routine that I came here to do.

Since winning the all-around on Thursday, Lee has been inundated with media inquiries, including TV interview after TV interview, and hasn’t got much sleep. She said she would delete Twitter from her phone because the comments were stressing her out and “is not good for me.”

She was so distracted heading into the final, she said, that she forgot the special USA team sneakers she was supposed to wear on the podium and ended up borrowing Carey’s shoes for the ceremony.