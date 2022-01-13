Rebecca Gayheart Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Rebecca Gayheart’s Net Worth?

Rebecca Gayheart is an American actress who has a internet value of $5 million. Gayheart gained notoriety within the Nineteen Nineties as “The Noxzema Lady” within the firm’s commercials, and from 1992 to 1993, she performed Hannah Mayberry on the ABC cleaning soap opera “Loving.” Rebecca has greater than 40 performing credit to her identify, together with the movies “Scream 2” (1997), “City Legend” (1998), “Jawbreaker” (1999), and “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019) and the tv sequence “Earth 2” (1994–1995), “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1995), “Wasteland” (1999), and “Vanished” (2006). Gayheart additionally directed the 2002 brief movie “Me and Daphne,” and she or he has appeared in Broadway productions of “Metal Magnolias” (2005) and “Boeing-Boeing” (2008).

Early Life

Rebecca Gayheart was born on August 12, 1971, in Hazard, Kentucky. Her mom, Floneva, was an impartial magnificence advisor for Mary Kay, and her father, Curtis, labored as a coal-truck driver and miner. Rebecca grew up in Pine Prime, Kentucky, with siblings Rachel, Elizabeth, and Curtis, and she or he attended Knott County Central Excessive College. As a highschool freshman, Gayheart portrayed Lizzie Borden in a stage play, and when she was 15, she gained a modeling contest and moved to New York Metropolis. There, she studied on the Skilled Kids’s College and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Movie Institute whereas showing in commercials for firms reminiscent of Burger King and Campbell’s soup and modeling in J.C. Penney catalogs.

Profession

In 1990, Gayheart appeared in a New York College brief movie, “No matter Occurred to Mason Reese?,” directed by Brett Ratner. Two years later, she landed the function of Hannah Mayberry on “Loving,” showing in additional than 140 episodes of the sequence. In 1994, Rebecca appeared within the TV films “Vanishing Son,” “Vanishing Son III,” and “Vanishing Son IV” and commenced starring as Bess Martin on the NBC science-fiction sequence “Earth 2,” which ran for 21 episodes. She had a recurring function as Antonia “Toni” Marchette on Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” in 1995, and the next yr, she made her function movie debut within the drama “Any person Is Ready.” In 1997, Gayheart co-starred with Martin Lawrence and Tim Robbins in “Nothing to Lose” and performed Sorority Sister Lois within the hit slasher movie “Scream 2,” which grossed $172.4 million on the field workplace. She starred as Brenda Bates within the 1998 horror film “City Legend” and Julie Freeman in 1999’s “Jawbreaker,” and she or he performed Samantha “Sam” Worth on the 1999 ABC sequence “Wasteland,” which was created by “Scream” screenwriter Kevin Williamson. In 2000, Rebecca starred within the movies “From Nightfall Until Daybreak 3: The Hangman’s Daughter” and “Shadow Hours” and had a cameo in “City Legends: Ultimate Reduce,” then she co-starred with fellow “Scream 2” sorority sister Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2001’s “Harvard Man.”

Gayheart visitor-starred on “Inside Schwartz” (2001), “What I Like About You” (2003), “The Division” (2004), and “Nip/Tuck” (2004–2006), and in 2003, she had a recurring function as Betty Rhomer on Showtime’s “Useless Like Me.” She appeared within the movies “Pipe Dream” (2002), “Santa’s Slay” (2005), and “Bunny Whipped” (2007), and she or he performed the title function within the TV film “Scarlett” (2006). In 2005, Rebecca obtained rave evaluations for her efficiency in “Metal Magnolias” on Broadway, with “Selection’s” David Rooney writing, “Exuding all of the breezy confidence of a lady who’s all the time been widespread and fairly, Gayheart’s Shelby supplies a robust heart, permitting solely transient glimpses of the cracks in her cheerful, optimistic veneer and refusing to be handled as fragile items by the clucking ladies round her.” Rebecca starred as Judy Nash on the Fox sequence “Vanished” in 2006, and round this time, she visitor-starred on “Medium” (2006), “CSI: Miami” (2007), “Ugly Betty” (2007), and “The Cleaner” (2009). She appeared within the 2013 teen comedy “G.B.F.,” and in 2015, she co-starred together with her husband, Eric Dane, in “Gray Girl.” In 2019, Gayheart had a small function as Billie Sales space, the deceased spouse of Brad Pitt’s Cliff Sales space, in Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Greatest Image and a Golden Globe for Greatest Movement Image – Musical or Comedy.

Private Life

At age 15, Rebecca met Brett Ratner, who would later direct movies reminiscent of “Rush Hour” and “X-Males: The Final Stand,” they usually have been in a relationship for 13 years. They grew to become engaged in 1997, however they break up up in 1999. Gayheart married future “Gray’s Anatomy” star Eric Dane on October 29, 2004, 10 months after assembly him, they usually welcomed daughters Billie (born March 3, 2010) and Georgia (born December 28, 2011) earlier than Rebecca filed for divorce in early 2018. In 2009, the couple sued Gawker Media for copyright infringement after a nude video that includes Gayheart, Dane, and former Miss Teen USA contestant Kari Ann Peniche was posted on gawker.com. Almost a yr later, Gawker agreed to take away the video.

In June 2001, Rebecca struck a 9-yr-outdated boy, Jorge Cruz, Jr., whereas she was driving a automobile belonging to her “From Nightfall Until Daybreak 3” co-star Marco Leonardi. Sadly, Cruz died the next day, and Gayheart gave the household $10,000 to pay for funeral bills. In November 2001, she pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter, and she or he obtained a sentence of three years of probation and 750 hours of group service. Rebecca’s license was additionally suspended for a yr, and she or he was ordered to pay a superb of $2,800. Cruz’s mother and father filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit, and it was settled out of courtroom in January 2002. Gayheart spoke concerning the tragic accident throughout a 2019 look on “The Solely One within the Room” podcast, revealing, “I simply did not need to stay after that accident. That is what it got here all the way down to. I could not deal with it in any respect. So I spent a few yr simply making an attempt to kill myself, principally, by doing each self-harmful factor an individual can do.”

Actual Property

In 2006, Gayheart and Dane paid $1.64 million for a 2,265 sq. foot residence in Los Angeles. They put the three-bed room, 3.5-rest room residence available on the market for $1.495 million in 2011, per week after they bought a house in L.A.’s Beverly Hills Submit Workplace space for $2.4 million.