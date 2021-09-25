Rebooking Biden, Iran’s chief diplomat calls for more sanctions relief
Accusing President Biden of continuing to have a “thick file of Trump sanctions against Iran,” the new, staunch Iranian foreign minister said on Friday that in exchange for agreeing on the extent of its nuclear program, his country would seek far more sanctions relief. Will demand compared to that obtained under the 2015 nuclear deal.
In two lengthy interviews with reporters during a UN General Assembly meeting in New York, his first as Iran’s top diplomat, Hussein Amirbadollahian, said Iran would return “very soon” for talks in Vienna. But Tehran, he said, more than three years ago Donald J. “Conflicting messages” were received from Washington about reinstating the deal that had been closed by Trump.
The foreign minister represents a new government that is more closely aligned with the military than its predecessor and is openly hostile to the West, and has repeatedly sought to obtain more benefits in exchange for returning to the deal. The urge points to an impending standoff with the United States.
US officials have said Iran should be prepared if it wants to lift other sanctions, which Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has dubbed the deal “longer and stronger” than the original deal, which runs until 2030 – one that would significantly extend the time period when Iran would not be allowed to keep more than a nominal amount of nuclear fuel.
“We will not make a so-called ‘long and strong’ deal,” Mr Amirbadollahian told The New York Times in an interview Thursday night at his hotel in front of the UN headquarters. “Iran has very harsh critics of the 2015 agreement,” he said, “but we accepted it.”
US officials said they were not surprised by Mr. Amirbadollahian’s condition. While he did not meet with the new foreign minister – Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned direct contact – he said he had made similar statements to European leaders over the past five days.
US officials are hoping hardliners in Iran’s new government will try to raise the price for returning to the deal Mr Trump withdrew in 2018. To take advantage, Iran has restarted its production in the last two years. uranium and now has fuel reserves far more than the 2015 agreement limits. Earlier this week, Britain’s Foreign Office announced that “Iran has never been so close to the potential to develop a nuclear weapon.”
Experts estimate that Iran could produce bomb-grade uranium in a month or two, but it would take 18 months or more to produce it as a working weapon – to the United States, Israel and others. Lots of time to respond. But with each passing month, Iran has expanded its stockpile, and its knowledge of how to enrich uranium, to a level that would make it a so-called threshold nuclear power – on the verge of possessing a nuclear weapon, but Not far above that line.
Mr. Amirbadollahian’s rejection of any tougher or extended nuclear deal appears to indicate that Iran intends to preserve the 2015 deal’s deadline, which has restrictions on the amount of nuclear fuel that largely expires in 2030. Used to be. There is growing concern in the West that a period that seemed long enough in 2015 seems turbulently short in 2021.
The new minister portrayed his approach to treating the United States as dramatically different from that of his urban, American-educated predecessor, Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying that the previous government had signed long, detailed agreements with the United States. Too much energy was spent in talking.
“The standard for us,” Mr Amirbadollahian said, “would be one to see the actions of US officials and judges based on the actions taken by President Biden, rather than Mr Biden’s “contradictory statements.”
He suggested the Iran deal had been derailed long before Mr Trump took office. He argued that President Barack Obama had worked to prevent Iran from taking advantage of sanctions relief even after the deal was reached.
“It is important to note that the breaches began under Obama and then under President Trump,” he said, arguing that banks and energy companies also backed down from signing the agreement.
He’s partially right: Many companies feared the rules would change again after the 2016 presidential election. The fear proved justified, as Mr Trump scrapped the deal and imposed new sanctions.
It could happen again, Mr Amirbadollahian said, so Iran is learning how to live in a world of sanctions. “We will not tie the fate of our nation to the JCPOA,” he said, using the agreement’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“We will return to the talks and do that very quickly,” he told The Times. “But if our counterparts do not change their behavior we cannot reach the required result.”
In a daily news briefing, State Department spokesman, Ned Price, expressed doubts about the resumption of Iranian talks.
“You have to ask them about the meaning of ‘soon’ and ‘very soon,'” said Mr. Price. “It’s a message we’ve heard all week, but we haven’t clarified until this point what it means.”
Inside the White House and the State Department, there is now a hope that talks could stretch to next year, and collapse altogether. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, as he wrapped up a week of diplomacy at the annual United Nations Assembly, Mr Blinken warned Iran, as he has repeatedly done in recent weeks, that the time would be about the 2015 nuclear war. was ending for a relatively simple return. a settlement.
Uranium enrichment uses centrifuges to separate the common form of the element from the much rarer and more radioactive isotopes that can cause a nuclear explosion. When it is about 90 percent or more powerful, it becomes usable in weapons. Under the 2015 agreement, Iran was limited to less than 4 percent enrichment, enough to fuel a nuclear power plant.
Mr. Blinken said that “with each passing day, as Iran takes actions that are not in compliance with the agreement – in particular, large reserves of highly enriched uranium by 20 percent, even 60 percent, and rapidly spinning the centrifuge”. The program progresses to a point beyond which it cannot be easily reversed.
Mr Blinken and other Biden administration officials have repeatedly declined to say how much time is left, or what specific metrics they can use to assess whether the 2015 framework cannot be saved.
He and Iran’s State Department envoy, Robert Mali, consulted with colleagues on the matter in New York this week, but did not give a specific date for returning to talks in Vienna. The difficulty of their task was underscored by a fiery address to the United Nations on Tuesday by Iran’s new President Ibrahim Raisi, who denounced the United States as an international bully.
In two conversations – one Thursday night with New York Times reporters and another Friday morning with a broader group of American journalists – Mr Amirbadollahian turned down multiple opportunities to explain why Iran is now producing nuclear fuel in the first place. doing what is close to bomb-grade. His allies said that producing the fuel at 60 percent purity was largely a political statement, a sign that Iran plans to exercise all its rights as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty – which allows it to produce fuel. but prevents it from taking the final step to turn it into a weapon.
But he noted that highly enriched uranium could be used in Navy reactors, suggesting that they would like to use it for that purpose. And he cited Mr Biden’s new agreement with Australia, which calls on the US and UK to supply Australia with technology for nuclear-powered submarines, which use highly enriched uranium. Australia is not considered a threat of spread, but for Iranians it is largely evidence of double standards.
Mr Amirbadullahian offered a rare example of harmony with US diplomacy, calling on Afghanistan’s new Taliban government to protect the rights of religious and ethnic groups. Iran’s Shia-led government has sought to protect Afghanistan’s Shia Hazara minority, which suffered genocide at the hands of the Taliban when the Sunni militant group last ruled Afghanistan.
“We strongly believe that the only solution is the formation of an inclusive government to move forward,” Mr. Amirbadollahian said of Afghanistan. “We are in touch with all parties.”
