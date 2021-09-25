Rebooking Biden, Iran’s chief diplomat calls for more sanctions relief

Accusing President Biden of continuing to have a “thick file of Trump sanctions against Iran,” the new, staunch Iranian foreign minister said on Friday that in exchange for agreeing on the extent of its nuclear program, his country would seek far more sanctions relief. Will demand compared to that obtained under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In two lengthy interviews with reporters during a UN General Assembly meeting in New York, his first as Iran’s top diplomat, Hussein Amirbadollahian, said Iran would return “very soon” for talks in Vienna. But Tehran, he said, more than three years ago Donald J. “Conflicting messages” were received from Washington about reinstating the deal that had been closed by Trump.

The foreign minister represents a new government that is more closely aligned with the military than its predecessor and is openly hostile to the West, and has repeatedly sought to obtain more benefits in exchange for returning to the deal. The urge points to an impending standoff with the United States.

US officials have said Iran should be prepared if it wants to lift other sanctions, which Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has dubbed the deal “longer and stronger” than the original deal, which runs until 2030 – one that would significantly extend the time period when Iran would not be allowed to keep more than a nominal amount of nuclear fuel.