receip tayyip erdogan: Saudi Arabia, UAE to launch joint military exercises with Greece, Egypt

Leading against Turkey, Greece has the support of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt. Special forces from all three countries are currently conducting exercises with Greek forces. The proximity of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Greece is considered a major political shift in Europe. Indeed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to declare himself the greatest messiah of Muslims. As a result, Turkey’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE are strained.Troops from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Greece are exercising near Elifsina airbase, northwest of Athens. In this, coordination between the armies of the four countries and the ability to fight wars together is being enhanced. The Saudi Defense Ministry also issued a statement saying that the exercise was aimed at enhancing military cooperation between all countries, exchanging training and experience, and improving the level of war readiness to meet challenges in the region.

Arab countries are angry with Turkey

This joint exercise is also important as tensions between Arab countries and Turkey have increased in recent times. Turkey made many efforts to improve its relations with the three countries, but to no avail. The Arab League issued a unilateral statement accusing Turkey of interfering in the region. Since then, Erdogan has made a number of aggressive statements, further straining Turkey’s relations with Arab countries.

Turkey has disputes with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Greece

Erdogan’s relentless provocative statements prompted Saudi Arabia to announce a boycott of Turkish goods. The UAE tried to encircle Turkish troops in Syria. Not only that, but Greece militarized the Aegean islands off the coast of Turkey. Egypt sought to undermine Turkey’s interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. In such a situation, it is believed that the meeting of these countries could once again increase the tension in Turkey.



What is the dispute between Turkey and Greece

In fact, since last year, the Turkish marine oil exploration ship Oruk Rees has been conducting research near the Greek island of Castellorizo. Greece claims that Turkish ships are operating in its waters. So, Turkey has denied Greece’s claim and claimed the sea part as its own. While Turkey is adamant about pursuing off-shore drilling in the area, France has made it clear that there will be no silent spectators if Turkey launches any such activity in the disputed area. Three and a half trillion cubic meters (TCM) of East Mediterranean gas is a point of contention, of which 2.3 TCM is clearly in the economic interest areas of Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.

Turkey has S-400 air defense missile system

Turkey, on the other hand, has an S-400 air defense missile system, which can shoot down enemy aircraft from the sky. The S-400 is considered to be Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. It is capable of shooting down enemy cruises, aircraft and ballistic missiles. This system is a modified version of the Russian S-300. The missile system developed by Almaz-Ante has been in service in Russia since 2007.