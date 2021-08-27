Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Recent sale
$ 2.9 MILLION
266 Wyckoff Avenue (between Linden Street and Gates Avenue)
242 Jefferson Street (between Knickerbocker and Wilson Avenues)
Brooklyn
These two buildings in the Bushwick district total 8,543 square feet and were sold en bloc in July. The one at 266 Wyckoff Avenue was built in 1920 and has four one-bedroom apartments, one two-bedroom apartment and a commercial space occupied by a delicatessen. The one at 242 Jefferson Street was built in 1931 and has six two-bedroom apartments, five of which are rent-stabilized. Both properties have three floors and were last sold in 1994.
Buyer: Joseph jemal
Seller: Maria coniglio
Brokers: Derek Bestreich, Steve Reynolds, Tom Reynolds, Brian Davila and Sean Mashihi of Bestreich Realty Group
Recent lease
$ 100/ SQ. FT.
$ 120,000 approximate annual rent
119 Fifth Avenue (at Sterling Place)
Brooklyn
Harlem Shake Restaurant signed a 10-year lease for 1,200 square feet in this 3,200-square-foot building in Park Slope as its second location. Harlem Shake will share the building, which was constructed in 1920, with M&C E-Bike II, a bicycle repair shop. The property also includes a occupied three-bedroom apartment above the restaurant.
Tenant: Harlem Shake
Tenant brokers: David Yablon of Katz & Associates and Sherry Naquin Sanchez and Spencer Bowman of Resolut RE
Owner: 119 Park slope
Owner’s broker: Meyer Dagmy of Alpha Acquisitions Realty
For sale
$ 14 MILLION
8 East 41st Street (between Fifth and Madison Avenues)
Manhattan
Built in 1921, this eight-story, 15,550-square-foot Midtown building contains five floors of office space, two floors of living rooms, and retail space on the ground floor. Two of the office spaces are occupied, and a hair salon is on the second floor and a spa on the third floor. The building was last sold in 2000.
Seller: 41st Street Tax
Brokers: Brock Emmetsberger, Zachary Redding and Cameron Stafford of B6 Real Estate and Nancy Cibrano of N Cibrano Realty
