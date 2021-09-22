Business

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Written by admin
Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

$1.32 One million

217-01 Merrick Blvd (between Springfield Blvd and 218th Street)

queens

This two-story, 3,471-square-foot building in Jamaica was built in 2003 and includes two ground floor retail tenants – Urban Insurance and JTS Check Cashing – and three office units on the second floor. Everyone was busy at the time of the sale.

Buyer: 21701 QNS LLC

Seller: 217-01 Merrick LLC

Broker: Dwayne Omar Jones of Marcus and Millichap

$3.15 One million

305 Nevins Street (at Union Street)

Brooklyn

This two-story, 3,600-square-foot commercial building in Gowanus was built in 1931. Ample Hills Creamery, an ice cream factory, is leasing the space.

Buyer: Union & Nevins LLC

Seller: Bay Ridge Iron Works

Broker: Dan Marks and Daniel Lebor of TerraCRG

Credit…Adelaide Polcinelli

$15.95 One million

808 Broadway (between East 10th and East 12th Streets)

manhattan

A retail condominium is for sale in this seven-story 1887 building in Greenwich Village. The 25,000-square-foot block-through space is occupied by New York Costumes, which will be vacated upon sale.

Seller: NYCC LLC

Broker: Compass’s Adelaide Polcinelli

#Commercial #Real #Estate #Transactions

Click to rate this post!
[Total: Average: ]
READ Also  Loan Available Without Guarantee On Annual Income Up To 1.25 Lakh

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment