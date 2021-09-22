Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions
recent sales
$1.32 One million
217-01 Merrick Blvd (between Springfield Blvd and 218th Street)
queens
This two-story, 3,471-square-foot building in Jamaica was built in 2003 and includes two ground floor retail tenants – Urban Insurance and JTS Check Cashing – and three office units on the second floor. Everyone was busy at the time of the sale.
Buyer: 21701 QNS LLC
Seller: 217-01 Merrick LLC
Broker: Dwayne Omar Jones of Marcus and Millichap
recent sales
$3.15 One million
305 Nevins Street (at Union Street)
Brooklyn
This two-story, 3,600-square-foot commercial building in Gowanus was built in 1931. Ample Hills Creamery, an ice cream factory, is leasing the space.
Buyer: Union & Nevins LLC
Seller: Bay Ridge Iron Works
Broker: Dan Marks and Daniel Lebor of TerraCRG
to sell
$15.95 One million
808 Broadway (between East 10th and East 12th Streets)
manhattan
A retail condominium is for sale in this seven-story 1887 building in Greenwich Village. The 25,000-square-foot block-through space is occupied by New York Costumes, which will be vacated upon sale.
Seller: NYCC LLC
Broker: Compass’s Adelaide Polcinelli
#Commercial #Real #Estate #Transactions
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.