Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

recent sales

$49.5 One million

50-58 East Third Street (between 1st and 2nd avenues)

manhattan

This portfolio of three six-storey buildings in the East Village totals 52,481 square feet. All three were built in 1910 and consist of 71 apartments: one six-bedroom apartment, four five-bedroom apartments, two four-bedroom apartments, 32 three-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments. Twenty percent of apartments are rent-controlled, and three are typical roof deck and backyard spaces. The buildings last changed hands in 2016.

Buyer: Gaia Real Estate

Buyer’s broker: Brandon Polakoff of Avison Young

Seller: 50-58 East Third Fee, Under the Care of Ambau Enterprises