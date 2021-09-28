Business

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

$2.95 One million

2771-2777 Atlantic Avenue (between Van Sicklen and Miller Avenues)

Brooklyn

This 11,000-square-foot site in the Cypress Hills consists of three three-story buildings, all built in 1920. The buildings that were evacuated each have a retail unit and two two-bedroom apartments.

Buyer: YC Atlantic 2 LLC

Seller: 2771 Atlantic Realty

Seller’s broker: Peter Mathios, Mike Rafter, Andrew Manasia and TerraCRG’s Jordan Delerme-Brown

$6.45 One million

315 West 29th Street (between Ninth and Eighth Avenues)

manhattan

This six-story, 5,808-square-foot apartment building in Chelsea was built in 1900. It has four two-bedroom duplexes and six one-bedrooms. Last sold in 2013 for $3.85 million, the building was vacated.

Buyer: Jasper Global

Buyer’s broker: Josh Lipton and Andrew Levine of Invictus Property Advisors

Seller: Chelsea 29 LLC

Seller’s broker: Howard Iverson of New York Residence

$49.5 One million

50-58 East Third Street (between 1st and 2nd avenues)

manhattan

This portfolio of three six-storey buildings in the East Village totals 52,481 square feet. All three were built in 1910 and consist of 71 apartments: one six-bedroom apartment, four five-bedroom apartments, two four-bedroom apartments, 32 three-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments. Twenty percent of apartments are rent-controlled, and three are typical roof deck and backyard spaces. The buildings last changed hands in 2016.

Buyer: Gaia Real Estate

Buyer’s broker: Brandon Polakoff of Avison Young

Seller: 50-58 East Third Fee, Under the Care of Ambau Enterprises

