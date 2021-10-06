Business

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

$2.9 One million

68 West 85th Street (between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West)

manhattan

This 5,558-square-foot five-story walk-up on the Upper West Side has nine apartments: eight studios and one-bedroom apartments. Three apartments are stable to rent. The property also features a south-facing garden, a fourth-story outdoor space, and a community roof deck.

Buyer: CJX Enterprises

Seller: fat family

Broker: Hall Oster, Paul Smadbeck, Teddy Galligan, Conrad Martin and Brayden Gate of JLL Capital Markets

$8.75 One million

2970 Third Avenue (at East 153rd Street)

the bronx

This 15,000-square-foot, single-story building was built in 1937 in a shopping center in the South Bronx. The building was evacuated, and the owner plans to redevelop it to include new floors of retail space.

Buyer: 5 Borough Real Estate Partners

Seller: Jackson Group

Broker: Steve Lorenzo of Lee & Associates NYC

$6.25 One million

52 Stone Street (between Hanover Square and Broad Street)

manhattan

This four-story, 8,162-square-foot building in the Financial District has three free-market apartments—two two-bedroom and one three-bedroom—and a ground-floor bar, Stone Street Tavern.

Buyer: Ronan Downs

Seller: Goldman Properties

Broker: Mark Palermo and Louis Puopolo of Douglas Elliman

