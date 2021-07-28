Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Recent sale

$ 11.2 MILLION

33 & 35 Howard Street (between Broadway and Lafayette Street)

Manhattan

These two buildings in SoHo total 16,000 square feet with additional air rights. The three-story building at 33 Howard is intended for commercial and retail use. The five-story building at 35 Howard has commercial space on the lower two floors under three full-story lofts. For nearly two decades, clothing retailer Opening Ceremony occupied the commercial space of both buildings, which was handed over vacant to the buyer. The three apartments are all occupied.

Buyer: Javery capital

Seller: Spitz family

Brokers: Josh Goldflam and Charles Chang from Highcap