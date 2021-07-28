Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Recent sale
$ 11.2 MILLION
33 & 35 Howard Street (between Broadway and Lafayette Street)
Manhattan
These two buildings in SoHo total 16,000 square feet with additional air rights. The three-story building at 33 Howard is intended for commercial and retail use. The five-story building at 35 Howard has commercial space on the lower two floors under three full-story lofts. For nearly two decades, clothing retailer Opening Ceremony occupied the commercial space of both buildings, which was handed over vacant to the buyer. The three apartments are all occupied.
Buyer: Javery capital
Seller: Spitz family
Brokers: Josh Goldflam and Charles Chang from Highcap
Recent lease
$ 20/ SQ. FT.
$ 1.46 million approximate annual rent
84-00 73rd Avenue (between 80th and 88th Street)
Queens
City Lumber signed a 12-year lease for this 73,000 square foot one-story building in the Glendale neighborhood. Built in 1960, the property, which also includes 32,500 square feet of outdoor space, was previously under a five-year lease with a division of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. City Lumber moves its head office and warehouse to the site.
Tenant: City wood
Renter brokers: Josh Berger and Alex Lubin of Norman Bobrow & Company
Owner: Ren Hoek Realty
Owner’s broker: Paul J. Yuras of DY Realty
For sale
11 $ MILLION
440 Bergen Street (at Fifth Avenue)
Brooklyn
Built in 1920, this four-story, 10,000-square-foot building in Park Slope has five five-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment, all of which have stabilized rents. The ground floor is occupied by a sushi restaurant, Wasan Brooklyn, and a bar. The building was last sold in 1998.
Seller: Bergen SARL
Brokers: Derek Bestreich, Luke Sproviero, Adam Lobel, Gabriel Kates, Toby Waring and Daniel Shawah of Bestreich Realty Group
