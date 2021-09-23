Record number of cargo ships await off California coast
Container ships lined up off the coast of Southern California this week, waiting to deliver cargo at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. The backup gave another indication of the worldwide supply chain crisis.
Sixty ships waiting to unload cargo were anchored offshore on Thursday, down from a record 73 on Sunday, said Captain Jay Kipling Lutitt, executive director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a nonprofit that works in partnership with the coast. was inserted. Guard to provide data on maritime commerce.
In addition to the ships anchored, 29 were offshore for 20 miles, meaning that they were so far from the shore that their anchors could not reach the ocean floor. Captain Loutit said it was down from the record 37 set on 16 September, but traffic is not subsiding.
“We are in our 11th month of managing this record-breaking traffic,” he said. “We’ve never had a problem like this before.”
Delays in bringing container ships to port come as an easing of pandemic restrictions and increased consumer spending have driven demand. As a result, manufacturers are struggling to keep pace, and shortages of some products, such as semiconductors, have caused production slowdowns. The problem is compounded by the rise of the delta version of the coronavirus, which is causing labor shortages as workers have left.
