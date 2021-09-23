Record number of cargo ships await off California coast

Sixty ships waiting to unload cargo were anchored offshore on Thursday, down from a record 73 on Sunday, said Captain Jay Kipling Lutitt, executive director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a nonprofit that works in partnership with the coast. was inserted. Guard to provide data on maritime commerce.

In addition to the ships anchored, 29 were offshore for 20 miles, meaning that they were so far from the shore that their anchors could not reach the ocean floor. Captain Loutit said it was down from the record 37 set on 16 September, but traffic is not subsiding.