Record-setting crowd sings national anthem at Charlotte FC’s inaugural home opener



Charlotte FC had its opening home opener on Saturday night.

But before the game against the LA Galaxy began, the over 70,000 fans in attendance performed one of the best performances of the national anthem that you will see at a sporting event. The microphone was cut off, but the seats at Bank of America Stadium were occupied by full fans.

While it was a great start to Charlotte FC’s MLS debut, LA played Galaxy Spoiler when Efren Alvarez scored late to lead the spectators to a 1-0 victory.

For most of the first half, Charlotte FC failed to take a shot at goal. Galaxy beat Charlotte 15-1 in the first 15 minutes of the game. Charlotte goalkeeper Christian Kahlina made three saves.

In the second half, Galaxy star forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came in early and often close to scoring, but Alvarez was the final game-winner in the 77th minute. Just minutes before the Galaxy goal, Charlotte’s Christian Fuchs and Benjamin Bender had a chance but failed to convert their chances. Fuchs saved a shot and Bender hit a post. That’s when the Galaxy quickly counterattacked, and Alvarez scored from 20 yards out.

Charlotte, who lost 3-0 to DC United in the first week of the season, will next face Atlanta United FC on March 13.