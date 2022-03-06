Sports

Record-setting crowd sings national anthem at Charlotte FC’s inaugural home opener

10 hours ago
Charlotte FC had its opening home opener on Saturday night.

Charlotte FC had its opening home opener on Saturday night.

But before the game against the LA Galaxy began, the over 70,000 fans in attendance performed one of the best performances of the national anthem that you will see at a sporting event. The microphone was cut off, but the seats at Bank of America Stadium were occupied by full fans.

Charlotte Football Club celebrated its opening match on March 5, 2022 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC with a record-breaking attendance of over 74,000 fans.

(Peter J / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While it was a great start to Charlotte FC’s MLS debut, LA played Galaxy Spoiler when Efren Alvarez scored late to lead the spectators to a 1-0 victory.

For most of the first half, Charlotte FC failed to take a shot at goal. Galaxy beat Charlotte 15-1 in the first 15 minutes of the game. Charlotte goalkeeper Christian Kahlina made three saves.

Charlotte Football Club celebrated its opening match against LA Galaxy at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on March 5, 2022, with a record-breaking attendance of over 74,000 fans.

(Peter J / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Charlotte Football Club hosted its inaugural match against LA Galaxy in Charlotte, NC on March 5, 2022 with a record-breaking attendance of 74,000 fans at the Bank of America Stadium.

(Peter J / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In the second half, Galaxy star forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came in early and often close to scoring, but Alvarez was the final game-winner in the 77th minute. Just minutes before the Galaxy goal, Charlotte’s Christian Fuchs and Benjamin Bender had a chance but failed to convert their chances. Fuchs saved a shot and Bender hit a post. That’s when the Galaxy quickly counterattacked, and Alvarez scored from 20 yards out.

Charlotte, who lost 3-0 to DC United in the first week of the season, will next face Atlanta United FC on March 13.

