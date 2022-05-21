Record-setting heat possible with humidity; Storm chance Sunday



Weekend forecast: sizzling, sizzling, sizzling! We now have a Pink Alert issued for Saturday and Sunday because of the anticipated heat, in addition to a danger for a couple of robust storms late Sunday afternoon.

Whereas we’re not speaking a heat wave or something like that, it is the primary of the season and hottest days since final August.

A Heat Advisory stays in impact by way of tomorrow for inland areas.

It stays heat and muggy tonight with temps falling into the 60s and low 70s.

Sunday might be one other sizzling one … only a couple levels decrease with highs within the low 90s. We’re wonderful by way of noon earlier than a chilly entrance approaches within the afternoon.

Any time after 2 or 3 p.m. or so, some showers and thunderstorms might be possible. Just a few could possibly be robust to extreme, with one of the best danger of that to the north and west.

That’ll be a traditional “heat breaker” with temps again into the 70s on Monday.

Have an amazing weekend. Keep cool and keep protected!