Record vaccination on PM Modi’s birthday: Rahul Gandhi Latest news on PM Modi today: It is hoped that more than two crore doses of vaccine will also be given in a day, says Rahul Gandhi on record vaccination

“2.5 crore people got the vaccine, the party got fever,” Modi asked the doctors

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the introduction of more than 2.5 crore vaccines in the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that anti-corona vaccination is the need of the hour. He said that it is expected that more than two crore doses of vaccine will be given daily in the coming period as well. He tweeted, “Hopefully in the next few days 21 crore doses of vaccine will be given daily. Our country needs this.In a major boost to the vaccination drive in the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on Friday, he set a record by giving more than 2.50 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine. According to the data available on the Co-Win portal, the total dose administered so far in the country crossed the figure of 79.33 crore at 12 midnight on Friday. According to various reports, East China had set a daily dose record, where 247 million vaccines were given in June.

The Prime Minister indirectly mocks the Congress

Earlier on Saturday, while talking to Goa health workers, Modi criticized them without naming the Congress. The Prime Minister asked a doctor present there, “If two and a half crore people were vaccinated yesterday, why did one party get fever?” The doctor also laughed when he heard the Prime Minister speak. Before making a sarcastic remark, PM Modi said, “We have heard that when vaccinations are given, only one in 100 people get a slight reaction, fever … and they also say that if there are a lot of people, there is a high fever, then the mental balance goes away.” Goes.