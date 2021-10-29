Records Cricket History Australian cricketer Charles Eady remain intact even after 120 years English legend Wilfred Rhodes scored 40000 Plus runs took 4300 Plus wickets in his career

Australia’s Charles Eddy and England’s Wilfred Rhodes are no longer in this world, but the records set are still alive today. Charles Eddie holds the record for scoring the most runs in an innings in senior cricket.

Records in cricket are meant to be broken as soon as they are made, but there are some records which have not been broken even after years. One such record is in the name of Charles Eady of Australia. Charles Eddy was born on 29 October 1870 in Tasmania, Australia.

He played just two Tests and 43 First Class matches during his career. However, he holds the record for making the highest score in senior cricket. He scored 566 runs in 1901-02, which is still a record. Indian cricketer Pranav Dhanawade scored an unbeaten 1009 off 327 balls while playing for KC Gandhi School in 2016.

Dhanawade became the first batsman to score more than 1000 runs in an innings in an officially recognized match. Dhanawade then broke Britain’s AEJ Collins’ 116-year-old record of 628 not out. Despite this, Charles Eddie’s record still stands because both Dhanawade and Collins had scored more than him in school cricket and not in senior cricket. Charles Eddy died on 20 December 1945.

One such record is in the name of England all-rounder Wilfred Rhodes. In fact, the record of scoring the most runs in international cricket is in the name of Sachin Tendulkar of India. Sachin has scored 34357 runs in 782 innings of 664 international matches at an average of 48.52. It also includes his 100 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar highest score is 248 not out. However, the record for scoring the most runs in a career is in the name of Wilfred Rhodes. Born on 29 October 1877 in Kirkheaton, England, Wilfred Rhodes scored 42294 runs in his career. It also included his 60 centuries.

Wilfred Rhodes scored 39969 runs at an average of 30.81 in 110 first-class matches with the help of 58 centuries. His highest score in first class matches was an unbeaten 267. He also scored 197 half-centuries. Wilfred Rhodes is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in the world.

He not only scored more than 40 thousand runs, but also took 4331 wickets (127 in Tests and 4204 in First Class). He also took 825 catches (765 in first class and 60 in Test) during his career spanning three decades.

He played 58 test matches. In this, he scored 2325 runs at an average of 30.19. He died on 8 July 1973. But the record of taking most runs and wickets in the history of cricket is still recorded in his name.