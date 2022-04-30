RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for various executive positions in this organization will be – recpdcl recruitment 2022 The organization will recruit for various executive positions.
9 posts will be filled from this recruitment. Click on the direct link below for more information on application and vacancies …
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Advertisement
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
1- Senior Executive (Technical) – 1 post
2- Executive (Technical) – 5 posts
3- Deputy Executive (Technical) – 3 posts
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for these posts should have obtained first class degree in Electrical and Electronics from a regular full time Electrical or BE (BE) or B.Tech (B.Tech) accredited institution. To find out the maximum and minimum age, students can view the official instructions. Candidates can only apply till May 11, 2022.
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
The institute will select candidates for personal interview for the selection of these posts. The interview will be conducted at RECPDCL’s corporate office or online. Candidates will be given final call on the basis of vacancy and merit.
These documents will be required at the time of RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 interview
1Aadhar Card / Date of Birth Certificate / Class 10th Certificate
2- Cast certificate
3- Marksheet for all semesters
4- No Objection Certificate
