RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for various executive positions in this organization will be – recpdcl recruitment 2022 The organization will recruit for various executive positions.

REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has invited applications for the post of Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these executive posts (RECPDCL Recruitment 2022). To apply, candidates have to visit the official website recpdcl.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply is 11 May 2022.9 posts will be filled from this recruitment. Click on the direct link below for more information on application and vacancies …RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Advertisement

RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

1- Senior Executive (Technical) – 1 post

2- Executive (Technical) – 5 posts

3- Deputy Executive (Technical) – 3 posts

RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts should have obtained first class degree in Electrical and Electronics from a regular full time Electrical or BE (BE) or B.Tech (B.Tech) accredited institution. To find out the maximum and minimum age, students can view the official instructions. Candidates can only apply till May 11, 2022.



RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The institute will select candidates for personal interview for the selection of these posts. The interview will be conducted at RECPDCL’s corporate office or online. Candidates will be given final call on the basis of vacancy and merit.



These documents will be required at the time of RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 interview

1Aadhar Card / Date of Birth Certificate / Class 10th Certificate

2- Cast certificate

3- Marksheet for all semesters

4- No Objection Certificate