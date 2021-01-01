Recruitment in UP Anganwadi, apply for worker and assistant

Recruitment is out in Anganwadi in UP. Under this, the recruitment of workers and assistants is being done. This recruitment is out in different districts of UP. We are giving complete information here that in which district the recruitment is to be done. If you also want to apply here, you can. The application forms are releasing online on the official website balvikasup.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, the Department of Child Development Services and Nutrition, Government of Uttar Pradesh has to fill the posts in Anganwadis located in Meerut, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Auraiya, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit.

Register like this

Interested candidates apply online by visiting balvikasup.gov.in.

The online application form is available in Hindi language, which can be filled by the applicant in both English and Hindi (Unicode) languages. The online application form will be filled in four parts.

Part-I of the registration will contain the personal details of the candidate. On submission of the details, the applicant will be asked to verify the given details and make amendments, if any, to the particulars mentioned in the application form. After that a registration number will be issued at this stage. The applicant is also advised to keep the registration number safe for future references.

After registration you have to fill the form.

After the submission of the application form, a message will come on the registered mobile number of the applicant.

Important notice “Merely filling the application form by the applicant will not give the right of eligibility and selection to the applicant. Applicants will be included in the selection process only after verification of their records. It will be the responsibility of the applicant to present the original records by the competent authority on demand from the applicant for verification by the stipulated time.’

Eligibility- For Anganwadi workers minimum high school (10th) and for Anganwadi assistants minimum 5th standard should be passed.

Age Range- The minimum age limit for the post of Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and assistants is 21 years and maximum 45 years.

The post UP Anganwadi Recruitment, Apply for Workers and Assistants appeared first on Jansatta.

#Recruitment #Anganwadi #apply #worker #assistant