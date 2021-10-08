Recruitment is going on for more than 2,000 posts, 10th pass can also apply

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various District/Group C posts. all interested candidates OSSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 official website for osssc.gov.in But you can apply online till 21 October. The application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from October 1.

According to the official notification, a total of 2841 vacancies will be recruited through this process. In which, 529 posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, 576 posts of Assistant Revenue Inspector, 538 posts of Amin, 806 posts of Forest Guard and 392 of Excise Constable are included. Selected candidates for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor and Amin will be given a salary of Rs 8750 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Revenue Inspector, Forest Guard and Excise Constable will get a salary of Rs 8880 per month.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Many posts are vacant in the Navy for 12th pass, you will have to apply like this

Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to the post of Statistical Field Surveyor, the candidate should be class 12th pass. Whereas, for the post of Assistant Revenue Inspector and Amin, the candidate should have passed class 12th or Diploma in Engineering. At the same time, class 10th pass candidates can also apply for the post of Excise Constable. Apart from this, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard should be between 18 years to 32 years. Whereas, for other posts, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 32 years. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Police Constable Result 2021: Result of Police Constable Exam released, here is the direct link to check

OSSSC Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website osssc.gov.in by 21 October. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.