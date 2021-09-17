Recruitment of Police Constables for 244 Vacancies in Odisha 2021

Highlights Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Recruitment for more than 200 posts.

Apply by 04 October 2021.

Constable Recruitment 2021: There is good news for you if you are preparing for police jobs. This is a golden opportunity to apply online for constable recruitment. Online applications have started from 13th September 2021 and the last date for submission of applications is 04th October.



A total of 244 vacancies for the post of Constable (Communication) will be filled in the Odisha Police Department through this police recruitment drive. Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in to apply online. Must visit. Transgender candidates can also apply for this recruitment. The direct link of Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details)

Odisha Police Constable (Communication) Recruitment 2021 has a total of 244 posts. This includes 112 posts for general category, SC-67 posts, SC-42 posts and SEBC-23 posts.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for this post, the candidate must have passed +2 examination (12th) in Science including (1) Physics (2) Chemistry and (3) Mathematics or Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology taken by the High Council. . Should be. By secondary education, Odisha or any other recognized board or council; Or have passed a 3-year diploma course in an engineering branch approved by the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training, Odisha or the All India Council of Technical Education or the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Age range

Minimum 18 years and maximum age 23 years can apply for this post on 01 January 2021. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Written Test (CBRE) and Physical Measurement Standard (PMS) and Physical Efficiency Test (PST). The exam can be taken temporarily from 15 November 2021 to 20 November 2021.

Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website