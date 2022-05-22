Red Alert in effect due to extreme heat, chance of thunderstorms

Red Alert in effect due to extreme warmth, chance of thunderstorms



Our CBS2 Climate Workforce has issued a Red Alert for Sunday due to one other day of extreme warmth and a chance of storms.

CBS2



Sunday will see a continuation of the hazy and sizzling situations, with a Warmth Advisory in place till 6 p.m. for many of northern and central New Jersey, in addition to the Hudson Valley.

CBS2



It will likely be very comparable to Saturday, with a excessive of 90, however the humidity might be a bit greater, so warmth indices will as soon as once more be in the 95-100 diploma vary. Low 80s might be widespread alongside the south shore of Lengthy Island, whereas mid-90s are attainable throughout inside New Jersey.

CBS2



There might be a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, as a warmth ending chilly entrance approaches from the west. Some of the storms could comprise gusty winds and torrential downpours. The storms will proceed by way of the night hours, finally ending by 2 a.m. Monday, with the passage of the entrance. Sunday night time’s low might be 60.

CBS2



Stick with CBS2 Information and CBSNewYork.com for the newest climate updates.