Red Bulls suffer first road loss, get blanked at Miami

15 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Ariel Lassiter scored within the first half, Robert Taylor scored an insurance coverage objective late and Inter Miami CF defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday.

Lassiter, who was acquired from the Houston Dynamos within the offseason, discovered the online within the twenty ninth minute to present Inter Miami (4-6-3) a 1-0 lead. Taylor related within the 88th minute. It was the first objective this season for each gamers.

Drake Callender saved all 4 photographs he confronted for Inter Miami. He has two clear sheets in 5 begins this season.

The Red Bulls (5-3-5), who started the day in a four-way tie for second place within the Jap Convention, misplaced for the first time on the road this season. It was the Red Bulls’ first defeat of their final seven matches, however it marked the fourth straight match with out a win.

