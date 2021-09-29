Red Covid – The New York Times

“With very little resistance from party leaders,” my colleague Lisa Lerer wrote this summer, many Republicans “have pushed the lies and skepticism about vaccination from the edge of American life to the center of our political conversation.”

With the death toll rising, at least some Republicans appear concerned about what their party and its allies have sown.

In an article this month for the right-wing website Breitbart, formerly run by Steve Bannon, John Nolte argued that the partisan difference in vaccination rates was part of a liberal conspiracy. Nolte wrote that liberals like Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Fauci and Howard Stern have tried hard to persuade people to get vaccinated, because they know Republican voters will do the opposite of what they say.

His argument is certainly bizarre, given that Democratic politicians are pushing all Americans to get vaccinated and that many Republican politicians have not. But Nolte offered a glimpse of a creeping political fear among some Republicans. “Right now, countless numbers of Trump supporters believe they are Owner Quit by refusing to take the lifesaving vaccine,” Nolte wrote. “In a country where elections are decided by very small margins, doesn’t it benefit one side if their opponents simply die?”

How can more conservative Americans be persuaded to vaccinate?

An interesting anecdote involves the football team at the University of Mississippi being fully vaccinated, even though the state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Coaches there emphasized the tangible, short-term cost of acquiring COVID, rather than the more remote chance of death: players could miss a game, and forfeit it if a team tests positive.

A related message is duty, writes Timothy Carney in The Washington Examiner. If Carney had refused vaccinations, he explained, he would have risked overwork on his wife, his colleagues and their partner in teaching Sunday school, as well as forcing their children to drop out of school.

In The Atlantic, Olga Khazan argues that fear remains the best motivator, based on her interviews with viewers of Tucker Carlson, who have nonetheless been vaccinated. And one evangelical writer, Daniel Darling, has said that face-to-face conversations encouraging conservatives to talk to their doctors will be more successful than any top-down campaign.