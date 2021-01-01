Red Fort speech on Olympic athletes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi honors Olympic athletes in his Independence Day speech

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the country’s 35th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the country’s players. At the very beginning of his speech, Modi lauded the athletes who have achieved fame in the Olympics. He lauded the players, the youth force and the youth who raised the name of the country.He said, ‘In honor of our players, let’s respect them with a few moments of applause. Respect the sports of India, respect the young generation of India, respect those who made India proud. After this, everyone applauded and respected the players.

On the occasion of this Independence Day of the country, the athletes participating in the Olympics have been invited to the event to be held at the Red Fort.

Modi has been showing interest in players in the past as well. He interacted with the athletes before going to the Olympics. He also had to talk to the athletes after their performance in the Olympics. Whether it’s a bronze medalist badminton player PV Sindhu or the Indian men’s hockey team winning a medal in hockey after 41 years. Modi also interacted with gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Modi interacted with each of the medal winners and congratulated them.

Modi not only spoke to the winning players, but also to the women’s hockey team which was deprived of a bronze medal. Modi had encouraged that team.

