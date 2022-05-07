Red Sox lefty Chris Sale dealing with setback after rib fracture



Before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Red Sox left-arm Chris Sell suffered a blow to his recovery from a broken rib cage in late February.

“She had a minor problem, it’s a personal medical problem – it’s not orthopedic, it’s not covid-related – which stopped her throwing for a while,” Bloom said.

“It’s not about baseball,” he added. “She should be back in a few days.”

When asked if this would push the cell from a 60-day injury list in early June to a possible return to the cell later that month, Bloom said: “I’ve been talking for a few weeks (later) – he has to come back to start a big league game.”

In March 2019, Red Sox signed a five-year, 145 million contract. Since then, on his 31st birthday – March 30, 2020 before Tommy John underwent surgery, he went just 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in ’19.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in just nine games.

Bloom also discusses the poor start of the last-placed Red Sox (10-17), who have lost 12 of their last 16.

Primarily, he felt, the weakness was Boston’s weak offense, which entered the majors on every run in the 25th game on Saturday.

“The record speaks for itself,” he said. “We all thought, and still do, that it’s going to be a force and we still haven’t gotten there. It’s really been a top and bottom lineup. There are a lot of guys who aren’t performing as well as they expected, and we hope so.”

The Red Sox had a surprise last season, winning a wild-card game against the Yankees and defeating former AL champions Tampa Bay in four games in the divisional round before losing to Houston in six games in the AL Championship Series. They entered nine games behind the Yankees, who finished first on Saturday.

“It’s real. We’ve dug ourselves a hole, no question,” Bloom said in his second season with the Red Sox. “We didn’t play well. Panic won’t help. We have to play better. We put ourselves in that situation. There is a difference between urgency and panic. We have to be more active.”

Note: Bloom says Tommy John is recovering from surgery LHP James Paxton, “a slight bump in the street, pain in the elbow that we examined. It doesn’t look like anything big.” … LHP Rich Hill, who was placed on the injured list for Friday Covid-19, tested positive, manager Alex Cora said before the game.