Red Sox manager Alex Cora enters health and safety protocols



Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit down for Thursday night’s matchup against the Blue Jays.

According to the MLB report, Kora has been vaccinated and received his booster.

Kora will not be allowed to examine the way back to the bench until he has cleared the two-day window, which is mandatory by the MLB’s health and safety protocol, without showing any symptoms.

The team announced Kora’s positive diagnosis on Thursday, adding that the 46-year-old coach was experiencing mild symptoms.

MLB staff are not subject to regular examinations; However, in order to show symptoms, a player or coach needs to verify a negative COVID result in order to set foot on the field.

The MLB orders that non-vaccinated players stay out for five days.

Bench coach Will Venerable will be acting manager of the Red Sox.

As announced in the announcement, “Kevin Plowkey and two staff members tested positive against the Twins before Monday’s Patriots Day game. Will be activated. “

