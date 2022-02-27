Red Sox release minor-leaguer following racist, homophobic social media posts: ‘I am a racist’



The Boston Red Sox have released minor league player Brett Netzer after sending a series of racist, gay and Semitic tweets following the 2017 third-round pick, according to Athletic .

On Friday night, Netzer took shots at transgender people and black Americans, saying that Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom was a “hypocrite and an embarrassment to any Torah-following Jews.”

“I’m a racist. I sometimes make assumptions based on a person’s race / ethnicity / culture. Glad to be out of that way,” Netzer wrote in a tweet.

Netizen, who is being released after The Athletic report, quoted the report as tweeting, “Sick with racists and homosexuals, but anti-Semitic? That’s far from it. Bloom is a hypocrite and embarrassing to any Torah-following Jew.”

Netzer, who played 302 games among minors between 2017-2019, also attacked the Red Sox executive for supporting the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ community in another tweet. Netzer wrote that blacks should “return to their roots and begin to re-establish their true black culture.” In another tweet, he called her a rapist of closed transgender people.

Netzer has not played a game since the Kovid-19 epidemic. He had a .263 / .327 / .355 slash line in the minor league. He was on the limited list in 2021, and now there’s a really good chance he’ll never set foot on a baseball field again.