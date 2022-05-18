Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi had historically bad inning vs. Astros



Nathan Eovaldi is not going to wish to keep in mind Tuesday’s second inning versus the Astros.

In it, Houston hit a whopping 5 dwelling runs.

First it was Yordan Alvarez. Then it was Kyle Tucker. It was Jeremy Pena’s flip subsequent. Michael Brantley received in on the enjoyable. Lastly, Yuli Gurriel despatched Eovadi packing after 1 2/3 innings.

Nathan Eovaldi seems to be up at Michael Brantley’s dwelling run amid Houston’s 5 homer onslaught within the second inning in Boston on Tuesday. Getty Photos

By the tip of the onslaught, it was 9-1 Astros, and Tyler Danish was referred to as in for aid.

Eovaldi grew to become simply the third pitcher in Main League Baseball historical past to ever enable 5 dwelling runs in a single inning. in 2021, he allowed simply 15 dwelling runs in 32 begins.

Per ESPN, it was the primary time the Red Sox had given up 5 lengthy balls in a single inning — and the primary time Houston completed the feat.

“We received 5 on it,” the Astros’ social media account tweeted, referencing the basic 1995 tune by the rap duo Luniz.

The opposite two pitchers who’ve given up 5 dwelling runs in a single inning had been Chase Anderson for the Blue Jays in 2020 and Michael Blazek for the Brewers in 2017.