Reddit raises $410 million in new funding.

Reddit, the virtual town of the mainstream Internet, has raised $ 410 million in new funding, valuing it at more than $ 10 billion, the company said Thursday.

The funding, led by Fidelity Investments, increases Reddit’s valuation from the $ 6 billion it reached six months ago, when it raised $ 250 million. Reddit said it expects existing investors to participate in the latest funding as well, so the round is likely to grow and close at around $ 700 million.

The latest funding wasn’t planned, but “Fidelity made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit, said in an interview.

The company then decided that the capital would give it more time to decide when and how to go public. “We’re still planning to go public, but we don’t have a specific timeline just yet,” Huffman said. “All good companies should go public when they can. “