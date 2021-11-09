Redefining What a Smartwatch Can Do

“I never thought I would say that nine months ago, but it will never leave my wrist,” said John Galvin, referring to his 51-millimeter Garmin Quatix 6X Solar.

Mr. Galvin, 38, has been a lifelong fan of the analog watch since childhood, wearing the Casio G-Shock with a traditional dial. Then his girlfriend surprised him with the Garmin timepiece of last Christmas. “I haven’t been able to get to the edge of the iceberg in terms of what Quatix can do, but it has made me believe in the world of smartwatches,” he said. Galvin said.

As captain of the 70-foot Viking Sport-Fishing Yacht, Mr. Galvin spends his days in the Atlantic, Nantucket and Cape Cod in the summer, and South Miami’s South Beach area in the winter. While working as a private captain for the last 14 years, Shri. Galvin is proud to lead as many technologically advanced ships as possible. “Now when I press the button on my wrist, I have all the electronics,” he said.