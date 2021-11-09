Redefining What a Smartwatch Can Do
“I never thought I would say that nine months ago, but it will never leave my wrist,” said John Galvin, referring to his 51-millimeter Garmin Quatix 6X Solar.
Mr. Galvin, 38, has been a lifelong fan of the analog watch since childhood, wearing the Casio G-Shock with a traditional dial. Then his girlfriend surprised him with the Garmin timepiece of last Christmas. “I haven’t been able to get to the edge of the iceberg in terms of what Quatix can do, but it has made me believe in the world of smartwatches,” he said. Galvin said.
As captain of the 70-foot Viking Sport-Fishing Yacht, Mr. Galvin spends his days in the Atlantic, Nantucket and Cape Cod in the summer, and South Miami’s South Beach area in the winter. While working as a private captain for the last 14 years, Shri. Galvin is proud to lead as many technologically advanced ships as possible. “Now when I press the button on my wrist, I have all the electronics,” he said.
The range of smartwatches has been around for less than a decade, but as sales have grown, manufacturers with Apple, Garmin and Suunto are redefining what smartwatches can do – from driving a boat to changing your car’s lighting.
Three models from Garmin’s Quatix series are preloaded with apps for workouts and contactless payments. They range in price from $ 699 to $ 1,149 and offer many improvements in deeper, more consistent connectivity.
“It’s called the James Bond feature,” said David Dunn, senior director of marine sales at Garmin.
“You can run the boat with your watch,” he continued. “No other marine manufacturer can do what we do and connect directly to marine electronics.”
The autopilot control app can be preloaded on the clock, connected to a compatible chart plotter and then used to maintain specific GPS tracking as well as view real-time data such as speed, depth, engine rpm and water temperature.
Other preloaded options, Mr Dunn said, include a company called SailAssist, racing aids like countdown timers and virtual start lines, and control of onboard entertainment systems.
Increasing the use of smartwatches through connectivity is not limited to seafaring devices. Earlier this year, the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz user experience, an information and entertainment system, was introduced in Automaker’s new S-Class sedan, which included a proprietary algorithm called Energizing Coach.
Users are asked to download the Mercedes I Connect app from the Apple or Android App Store on a Garmin smartwatch compatible with the branded Mercedes-Benz Venu model.
When the app is connected to the S-Class system, the smartwatch will send the user’s pulse rate, stress level and sleep quality data to the car. An algorithm then uses the information to suggest changes to the color of the interior graphic display, light intensity, temperature and audio levels, as well as recommended massage settings for the seats.
Kip Dondlinger, Garmin’s automotive design and planning leader, said: “One of the biggest areas of interest for automakers is to use the watch as a digital key, to allow someone to unlock or start their car and see other information about their car. Look. ”
And later this year, Garmin, which is based in Kansas, will deliver a branded watch designed to unlock car doors, among other things, to Gili, a Chinese automotive company owned by Volvo, Lotus and Polestar.
Garmin is not the only watch brand or technology company to invest in digital vehicle keys. Apple Car Connectivity Consortium, a cross-industry organization dedicated to advancing smartphone-to-car solutions, is working on digital key adoption. The BMW Group became the first to use the 2021 model. The Digital Key now only runs on Apple iPhones (using iOS 13.6 and newer) and is available on select BMW models manufactured from March 2020.
Apple is also striving to streamline travel and home life.
In September, the company announced that Arizona and Georgia would be the first states to allow users to upload their driver’s licenses or state identities to their iPhones or Apple Wallet on Apple Wallet, and six states would soon follow suit. And the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has said the feature will be adopted at security checkpoints at selected airports.
Following the fall, Apple said it will also introduce a digital home key, which will allow Apple watches to be used in place of physical keys and for contactless check-ins at existing hotels around the world.
Smartwatches are being used to connect people, not just things.
As a long-distance runner, Brian Wortley said he considered walking alone a trail. “I don’t know many other people who want to run 30 miles at a time,” he said.
But “the biggest thing about going trail running is seeing what other people are doing and how creative they are and how they connect to specific paths,” Mr. Wartley, 32, said. That’s where the community comes in. “
After hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in 2012, Mr. Wartley said he developed a passion for endurance sports and the gear that accompanies them. “I did research on Sunto and never really looked back,” he said.
Launched in Finland 85 years ago as a field compass company, Sunto now manufactures sports watches, dive products and compasses.
Mr. Wartley bought the Sunto Ambit 1 in 2012, moved to Ambit 2, and later recently bought the Sunto 9 Barrow. As a resident of York, Mr. Wartley said he relies on his watch as a lifeline because most of his runs are in the wild. A feature called the Breadcrumb Trail, introduced by Sunto in 2018, allows him to step back if he loses service; A storm alarm measures atmospheric pressure and issues a warning if bad weather is approaching.
In other ways, the lifeline comparison is more abstract. “I have led the way, but I have not crossed paths with anyone in the game of endurance until we are digitally connected,” he said. Wartley said.
The company’s Sunto 7 timepiece has heat maps, “the ones that are playing the most show the brightest heat,” said Marcus Kemeter, Sunto’s product manager. “The difference between us and anyone else is that we have it for 20 different sports, from open water swimming to cross-country skiing, globally.”
Mr Kemeter noted that an estimated one million users of Sunto contribute to heat maps, which first appeared on watches in February 2020.
“When you’re hiking fast on super bread and rocky terrain and running anywhere for 10 to 15 hours, there’s always room for mistakes,” he said. “All my data is on my watch and the data is really important to me,” Wartley said.
