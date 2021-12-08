Redistricting Makes California a Top House Battlefield for 2022



California’s 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Josh Harder, a young, emerging Democrat, will be strongly Republican, most likely sending Mr. Harder in search of a new district. (That was Mr. Nunes’ expected destination.) That quiet backbench could cost Democrat Jerry McNerney dearly, who might consider himself a sacrificial lamb.

The former governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who spearheaded the process, is happily watching for free. When he took office in 2003, he never considered redefining reform, he said in an interview last week. But he found a system of “disturbances” in which Democrats and Republicans come together every 10 years to re-align State Assembly Districts, State Senate seats, and U.S. House seats to maintain the status quo – politicians elect their voters, not vice versa.

“It was worse than the Politburo,” said Mr. Schwarzenegger, a Republican who came to power after the recall election. “The constitution says, ‘We are the people’, not ‘we are the politicians’.”

From 2002 to 2010, a congressional district in California changed hands. Since 2012, when Shri. When the first map of Schwarzenegger’s redistribution commission came into force, 16 seats were changed. He called it “undoubtedly” one of his proudest achievements.

The commission consists of five Republicans, five Democrats and four non-party members, selected from among the civilian applicants. Commissioner J. Ray Kennedy, a Democrat, said the panel should create districts with equal populations that are consistent and compact, and bring together counties, cities, neighborhoods and “health communities” as much as possible.

Although bulges and loops are being created to comply with the requirements of the Right to Vote Act to ensure that minority voters get representation, a person must be able to move from any part of the district to another district. Competitiveness is not a criterion but a by-product.