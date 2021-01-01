redmagic 6s pro 18gb ram: Smartphones more powerful than laptops! Redmagic 6S Pro 18GB RAM 720Hz Touch Sampling Rate Launched with Features and More Features

ZTE’s sub-brand REDMAGIC has launched its new gaming smartphone in China. The new REDMAGIC 6S Pro is an improved version of the RedMagic 6 Pro launched this year. The company has also launched a new smartwatch REDMAGIC Watch Vitality Edition and other accessories. Let’s find out all about this new phone …

REDMAGIC 6S Pro: Features and Specifications

Almost all the features in the REDMAGIC 6S Pro are the same as the old RedMagic 6 Pro. The new handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset while the Snapdragon 888 chipset is offered in standard format. In addition to the previous two sensors, the device’s software, cooling system, and touch sampling rate have also been improved.

The front of the phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen refresh rate is 165 Hz and touch sampling rate is 720 Hz. The phone has an under-display fingerprint sensor that supports heart-rate monitoring. It comes with an SGS-certified screen that also supports DC dimming.

The new Redmi 6S Pro has 18 GB LPDDR5 dual-channel RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. To keep the device cool, it is provided with ICE7.0 multi-dimensional cooling system. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64 megapixel wide, 8 megapixel ultra-wide and 2 megapixel sensors. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera.

For connectivity, the handset features dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GNSS, USB 3.0 Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor and gyroscope.

Redmagic OS 4.5 comes with Nubia UI based on Android 11. Features like REDMAGIC projection, Super Base and Game Assistant are available in the software. In addition, custom themes such as Honor of Kings and Game for Peace are also offered in the phone.

The Redmi 6S Pro comes with features like dual stereo speakers, 4500mAh battery, capacitive shoulder buttons and 120W fast charging. The phone measures 169.86 x 77.19 x 9.5 millimeters and weighs 215 grams.



REDMAGIC 6S Pro: Price and Availability

The REDMAGIC 6S Pro is available in Shining Black, Star White and Transparent Edition colors. The black color variant has 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM. The white variant will have only 12 GB of RAM. At the same time, the transparent model can be taken in 12GB, 16GB and 18GB RAM variants. The pre-order of the phone has started in China and it will go on sale from September 9. The phone could be launched in the global market in the coming weeks.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Shining Black and Star White is priced at 3,999 Yuan, the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at 4,399 Yuan, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 4,799 Yuan. At the same time, the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variants of the transparent version are priced at 4,499 yuan, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants are priced at 4,899 yuan, the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variants are priced at 5,399 yuan and 18GB RAM. And 512 GB storage variant. The variant is priced at 6,399 yuan.