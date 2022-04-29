Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 10A Launched in India for Rs 8,499 know the specifications and features- Redmi 10A launched in India for Rs 8499 will get many special features with 5000mAh battery With many special features

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched Redmi 10A in India at an affordable price. Launched on Wednesday, this phone is an upgrade version of Redmi 9A. In this phone, customers have been given MediaTek Helio G25 SoC processor. Apart from this, this phone gives 10W charging support with a 5,000mAh battery pack. At the same time, a single rear camera has been given in it. In India, this phone will compete with Tecno Pova Neo, Realme C11 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy M02.

Apart from this, Redmi has also launched another phone Redmi 10 Power. This phone is an upgrade version of Redmi 9 Power. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers a 6,000mAh battery pack with 50MP dual cameras.

Redmi 10A price

The starting price of Redmi 10A in India is Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Apart from this, the phone offers Rs 9,499 for 4GB + 64GB. The Redmi 10A can be purchased from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Xiaomi’s retailer shop starting April 26. This phone will come with Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, Slate Gray and the back panel will be mud free.

Redmi 10 Power price

This phone comes for Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. On the other hand, in terms of color, there is a Power Black, Sporty Orange variant. You can buy it from Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon and Retailer Shop. However, its sale date has not been announced yet.

Redmi 10A Specifications

The Redmi 10A smartphone is powered by MIUI 12.5 based on Android. Talking about its display, it comes with 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop style notch. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and can be paired with 4GB of RAM. Talking about the camera, it has a single 13MP camera with LED flash. While a 5MP sensor is given in the front. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ A-GPS. Also micro USB port and fingerprint sensor are given in the back.

Redmi 10 Power Specifications

This smartphone runs on top of MIUI 13 with Android 11. It comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness. Apart from this, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is available for display protection. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU and can be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Apart from this, 3GB RAM capacity can be increased further.

In terms of camera options, the Redmi 10 Power sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it has been given 5 megapixels. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. In addition, the sensor has been given accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, rear mount fingerprint sensor. Redmi 10 Power supports 18W fast charging with a 6,000mAh battery.