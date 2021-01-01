Redmi 10 Prime Price in India: Enjoy 5 Cameras at Low Price! Redmi 10 Prime’s first sale tomorrow, bumper discount – Redmi 10 Prime launch price in India Rs 12999 on September 7 Features of the first sale

The Redmi 10 Prime smartphone arrived in India last week. Xiaomi’s new Redmi phone is an upgraded variant of the previous Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 10 Prime will go on sale for the first time on Tuesday. The Redmi 10 Prime has a 50 megapixel primary sensor, 90 Hz refresh rate display and dual stereo speakers.

Redmi 10 Prime: Price and Availability

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,999. At the same time, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,499. The Redmi 10 Prime will be available in Astral White, Bifrost White and Phantom Black colors and will be sold in Amazon, MI.com and MI Home stores, MI Studios and major retail stores. The phone will get an instant discount of Rs 750 on purchases made through HDFC Bank Card or EMI transactions.

Redmi 10 Prime: Details

The Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) display and has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The handset is powered by Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 skin. The refresh rate of the display is 90Hz and can be switched between 45Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz. The Redmi 10 Prime has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor and ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for graphics. The phone has up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also supports 2GB RAM expansion. The phone has 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Redmi 10 Prime has a quad rear camera setup for photos and videos. The phone has a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of this Redmi smartphone has an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, Infrared Blaster, FM Radio, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Speaking of sensors, accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer and proximity sensors are offered in the handset. There are fingerprint sensors on the side of the phone.

The Redmi 10 Prime has a 6000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. A 22.5W charger is available in the box with the phone and supports 9W reverse charging. The Redmi 10 Prime measures 161.95×75.57×9.56 mm and weighs 192 grams.