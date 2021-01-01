Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Find out which is the best smartphone under 15 thousand with 50MP camera, know everything from features to price – redmi 10 Prime vs realme 8i Find out which smartphone is priced below 15000 and read the comparison of features to price

New Delhi. Smartphone maker Realme has launched Realme 8i in the Indian market. Since launch, it has topped the list of affordable smartphones with the best features present in the market. Here we are comparing this smartphone with other affordable smartphones Redmi 10 Prime present in the market. Here we are giving you information about the features and specifications of both these smartphones.



PerformanceThe Realme 8i has a 6.60-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels. At the same time, the Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.50-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Processor / RAM-storage: Realme 8i is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. Speaking of RAM-storage, the Realme 8i packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. At the same time, the Redmi 10 Prime has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Operating system: The Realme 8i smartphone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. At the same time, the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Camera setup: The rear camera of the Realme 8i has a 50-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture. Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has a 16 megapixel front camera with f / 2.1 aperture. At the same time, the rear camera of Redmi 10 Prime has 50 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, second camera of 8 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and 2. fourth megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture. Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Battery backup: The Realme 8i has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10 Prime also comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Color options: The Realme 8i smartphone is available in Space Black and Space Purple. At the same time, the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is available in Astral White, Bayforest White and Phantom Black.



Dimensions: The Realme 8i is 164.10 mm long, 75.50 mm wide, 8.50 mm thick and weighs 194.00 grams. At the same time, the Redmi 10 Prime has a length of 161.95 mm, width, 75.57 mm, thickness 9.56 mm and weight 192.00 grams.

Sensor: The Realme 8i features a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer sensor and ambient light sensor. Redmi 10 Prime, on the other hand, has Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor, Compass / Magnetometer Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor and Ambient Light Sensor.

In terms of price, the 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants of the Realme 8i are priced at Rs 13,999. At the same time, its 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 15,999. Apart from this, the 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants of Redmi 10 Prime are priced at Rs 12,499. The 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 14,499.

