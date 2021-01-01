Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offers AirPods feature: Find out the entry, price and features of Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India with features like AirPods – Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Launch Price Rs.

Redmi on Friday launched its new earbuds Redmi Earbud 3 Pro in India. The company also removed the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone. The new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds is a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 that was launched in China in February this year. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is IPX4-rated and comes with a quick pairing feature to connect to phones running MIUI OS. Let us know everything about the price, availability and features of Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Price and availability in India

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro starts at Rs 2,999 in India. The MRP of earbuds is Rs 5,999. These earbuds will be available in blue, pink and white colors. They will go on sale from September 9 at 12 noon on mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline retailers.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with dual dynamic drivers. These earbuds are powered by Qualcomm QCC3040 processor. For connectivity, these earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 which supports aptX adaptive codec to provide low latency and good audio output. TWS earbuds come with touch controls to enable voice calls, music playback, and voice assistant. Furthermore, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has an infrared (IR) sensor that enables ear detection that automatically stops music when the earpiece is removed.

For phone users with Xiaomi’s MIUI skin, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with a quick pairing feature that displays a pop-up window on the screen when the charging case is open. This feature is similar to the feature found in AirPods for connecting to iOS devices.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes with IPX4 certification so it won’t be damaged by sweat or dust. It has a 43mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that claims to provide 7 hours of playback time on a full charge. The accompanying charging case has a 600mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that offers 30 hours of playback time. In this case there is a USB Type-C port for charging.