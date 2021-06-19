Redmi K20 Pro Vs Oneplus 7 Pro – Redmi K20 Pro is offering the features of Oneplus 7 Pro at a very low price, compare before buying

New Delhi: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro smartphone has been launched in India. Customers can buy the phone from Mi.com or Flipkart’s account on July 24. The company claims that this smartphone has been introduced keeping in mind the game lover so that they can play heavy games without any interruption. Its direct competition in the market will be seen from OnePlus 7 Pro.

cost

Redmi K20 Pro has been introduced in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants and its price has been kept at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively. Oneplus 7 Pro’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 48,999, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999 and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 57,999.

display

This smartphone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD + display and its aspect ratio is 19.5: 9. Oneplus 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of (3120×1440) pixels.

Processor

The Redmi K20 Pro phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 2.85 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Oneplus 7 Pro works on Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor has been used in it.

camera

Three AI rear cameras have been given for photography, in which the first aperture is F / 1.75 with 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor, the second is 13 megapixels with wide-angle lens and the third is 8 megapixels. A 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera has been given for selfie and video calling. At the same time, three rear cameras have also been given in Oneplus 7 Pro. It has 48 megapixels, 16 megapixels and 8 megapixel cameras and a 16 megapixel pop-up camera for selfie has been given.

Power

For power, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. At the same time, 4000 mAh battery has been given in Oneplus 7 Pro and which supports fast and wireless charging.