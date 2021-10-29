Redmi launched Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus and Watch 2 know their price and features

Gadget company Xiaomi has launched three series 11 smartphones and a smartwatch of the Redmi brand in a special event. The phones of this series have been named Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro +.

Although all these new products have become available hand in hand in China, but will be available for sale in other countries of the world including India in the next few weeks. This new series of Redmi is built on technology from Note 10 onwards.

Note 10 series was introduced in India in March this year and people took this product in their hands. This time Xiaomi has also launched Redmi Watch 2 with the phone. Let’s see the features and price of all these phones and smartwatches.

The starting price of Redmi Note 11 has been fixed at around Rs 14,000. This model has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Another model of this phone has been launched with 6 GB RAM. The price of this phone is around Rs 15,200. The phone coming with 8 GB RAM will be priced at Rs 17,500.

On the other hand, if we talk about Pro variants, then the starting price of Redmi Note 11 Pro is Rs 18,700. In this price you will get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants of this phone with 8 GB RAM will also be made available in the market. Both of these will cost Rs 22,200 and Rs 24,500.

The top phone of this series is Redmi Note 11 Pro +, whose starting price is Rs 22,200. It will have 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. At the same time, the variant with 8 GB RAM will be available for Rs 24,500 and Rs 26,900.

Along with this, the company has also introduced the Redmi Note 11 Yibo Edition. Whose features are similar to Note 11 Pro +. Being a special edition device, it has been given a special green finish. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Its price can go up to Rs 31,500.

Now talk about redmi watch 2The price of Redmi Watch 2 has been fixed at Rs 4,700 approx. However, the company can offer it under the introductory offer for around Rs 4,000.